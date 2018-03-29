ALL-STARS: Two Phantoms players honoured

Peterborough Phantoms have two representatives in the NIHL Division One South all-star team.

Defenceman Tom Norton and forward Nathan Salem both made the cut for a side selected on votes cast by coaches and senior players from each of the nine clubs in the division.

“It’s always nice to be recognised as an individual,” said Norton. “It means a lot that fellow players and coaches have deemed me worthy of inclusion.

“But, as far as I’m concerned, it is always more important to help your team to win things and a trophy is what I really want this season.”

Player-coach Norton has enjoyed an impressive fifth season in Phantoms colours. In addition to his defensive duties, he has also contributed 25 points in the regular season thanks to eight goals and 17 assists.

Forward Salem piled up 52 points (21 goals and 31 assists) during his first campaign with the club.

NIHL Division One South all-star team . . .

Line 1

Netminder – Jordan Lawday (Cardiff)

Defenceman – Michael Farn (Streatham)

Defenceman – Dan Scott (Basingstoke)

Forward – Aaron Nell (Swindon)

Forward – Nathan Salem (Phantoms)

Forward – Tomas Karpov (Basingstoke)

Line 2

Netminder – Renny Marr (Swindon)

Defenceman – Tom Norton (Phantoms)

Defenceman – Jan Bendik (Bracknell)

Forward – Aaron Connolly (Basingstoke)

Forward – Shaun Thompson (Bracknell)

Forward – Juraj Huska (London)