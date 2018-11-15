A Marr-vellous win as Phantoms reach cup final

Netminder Jordan Marr was a modest hero as Phantoms booked their place in the NIHL Autumn Cup final.

Marr produced a monumental performance as the city side drew 3-3 in the second leg of their semi-final clash with Swindon last Friday to clinch a 7-6 passage on aggregate.

The 27 year-old has been an excellent signing for Phantoms. He was persuaded to move to Bretton in the summer by head coach Slava Koulikov after spending last season in the Elite League with his local club, Fife Flyers.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game but we did what we needed to do and we’re delighted to be through to the final,” said Marr following the Friday draw in Wiltshire.

“It’s progress to get through after the club lost in the semi-finals last season, but we haven’t won anything yet.

“We’re definitely on track to have a good season, though. But we know in this league that we have to be on our game every time we hit the ice.

“Sometimes you have off nights as a netminder. The first leg in Peterborough was not my greatest performance and I felt one of the goals was definitely my fault so it was great to bounce back and play well in the second leg to help the guys get through.

“It’s great to be a netminder in a team like this where guys are always putting themselves on the line to block shots.”

Marr also played an important role in another crucial Phantoms victory last Sunday as they claimed a second success of the campaign against NIHL Division One South table-toppers Bracknell.

“It’s important that we show up in every game,” added Marr after helping the city men to a 4-2 triumph.

“Bracknell are a great team who battled well, but we were really firing in the third period.

“We have an unbelievable dressing room full of leaders and a really good coach who picks up any time our effort is not quite there.

“We’ve enjoyed an excellent streak and we’re playing really good hockey, but you only have to look at the way Invicta ran Swindon so close last Sunday to see how competitive this league can be.

“The league table doesn’t really mean anything until the end of the season as far as I’m concerned, but we’re definitely putting ourselves in a good position and the young guys in the team are all making real progress.”