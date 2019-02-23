Peterborough students to represent GB at World University Games

Two students from University Centre Peterborough (UCP) have been selected to represent Great Britain at ice hockey at the World University Winter Games in Russia next month.

They are Jordan Liddell and Nathan Long. Liddell is in his final year of a computing and information systems degree while Long is studying business management and is in his second year. Both also play for Peterborough Phantoms.

The World University Winter Games, also known as ‘Universiade’, are the youth version of the Olympics and the second largest multi-sport games in the world after the Olympics.

The event is staged every two years in a different city and this year will be held in Krasnoyarsk with over 2,500 participants from 50 plus countries competing in events such as alpine skiing, curling, speedskating and snowboarding.

Twelve countries will be competing in the ice hockey and Great Britain are in the same group as top seeds Canada and Sweden.

Peterborough has always been the hometown for both Liddell and Long. Before studying their degrees at University Centre Peterborough, Liddell studied at Thomas Deacon Academy and Peterborough Regional College while Long studied A-levels at Hampton College. They both chose to continue studying locally as they wanted to continue with their ice hockey commitments.

Ice hockey runs in the family for Long as his older brother Adam, who graduated from University Centre Peterborough in 2018, is part of the GB ice hockey team as well.

Members of the GB team need help through sponsorship to fund their international trips. If you would like to support Liddell and Long you can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jordan-nathan-gb