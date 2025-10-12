Peterborough Phantoms jump up to second place after clipping the wings of the Hull Seahawks

Phantoms celebrate Luke Ferrara's first goal against Hull Seahawks. Photo: Willow Photo Photography.

Peterborough Phantoms jumped up to second place in the National League after a resilient 4-3 win over Hull Seahawks at Planet Ice on Saturday night.

Luke Ferrara scored twice and Jasper Foster and Cam Hough also netted as Phantoms twice came from behind before taking control of the contest in the final period. It was a fitting way to celebrate the 300th Phantoms’ appearance for defenceman Callum Buglass.

Phantoms trail leaders Swindon Wildcats by three points, but have a game in hand, ahead of a tough trip to fourth-placed Telford Tigers on Sunday.

The visitors probably felt it wasn’t going to be their night as they saw two ‘goals’ disallowed in the early stages, but they did take the lead on 14.37 when Ethan Hehir followed up to score the rebound after a Beau Reader strike on goal.

Richard Hartmann in action for Phantoms against Hull Seahawks. Photo: Willow Photo Photography.

But Phantoms drew level in the final minute of the first period, when Ferrara blasted a shot right through Hull netminder Jordan McLaughlin.

A classic end-to-end second period followed with the visitors nosing back in front on 32.17 through Lee Bonner, but Phantoms again responded to equalise as Jasper Foster’s shot found the top corner of the net on 37.54.

There remained very little between the teams in the final period until Ferrara and Hough scored in a four-minute spell. Janne Laakkonen teed up Ferrara to claim his second goal on 47.40 before Hough prodded home from close range after a Dillon Lawrence shot had been blocked during a powerplay.

Hull kept battling and pulled a goal back with 51 seconds to go through Johnny Cornell, but Phantoms stood firm to claim a fifth win in six outings.