Peterborough Phantoms have finalised their squad for the 2022-23 season
Peterborough Phantoms have completed their summer signing spree by tying down defenceman Tom Barry and forward Jarvis Hunt to another season at Planet Ice.
Barry (25) has played most of his ice hockey in Sheffield, but he enjoyed a strong season with Phantoms in the 2021-22 campaign and is confident of further improvement.
“I can’t wait to get back to Peterborough and get back to it," Barry enthused. “Last year was a good year for me, but I’m looking to coming back even better. I’ve been training hard all summer to get ready for the upcoming season.
“Slava Koulikov is a great coach to work with and he’s made some nice additions to the team this year so we should challenge for every trophy. I feel like the team has a point to prove this year.”
Coach Koulikov added: “Tom showed a lot of improvement from the start of the season to the end and he’s a great guy to have in the locker room. We have lots of competition across the line up this year and we’re happy to have Tom back to add to that and to continue his own development.”
Hunt (20) emerged from the club’s Academy and last season posted his career best points tally at senior level, 15 in 46 games.
Jarvis said: “I’m excited to have re-signed for this year. I’ve loved the club since joining as a junior as we have a great group with our coach, players and staff. It was a no brainer when Slava called and I can’t wait to get going again.”
Coach Kouilikov added: “Jarvis is an effective player in this league. He’s still only young, but he’s a pretty big guy and he uses it to his advantage in the way he plays the game.
"He’s willing to go to the corners and do the jobs that most hockey players hate and we’re happy to have him back with our group. We’re hoping to see him continue his development with us this year.”
Phantoms start their season with challenge matches against Raiders on Saturday, September 3 (home) and Sunday, September 4 (away).
The National League season starts for Phantoms on Friday, September 16 with a League Cup game against Bees at Planet Ice.
Phantoms National League squad for 2022-23: Netminders: Jordan Marr, Ryan Bainborough. Defencemen: Tom Norton, Scott Robson, Bradley Bowering, Tom Barry, Billy Thorpe, Joe Gretton, Callum Buglass. Forwards: Nathan Pollard, Luc Johnson, Austin Mitchell-King, Will Weldon, Duncan Speirs, Ralfs Circenis, Corey McEwen, Glenn Billing, Lukas Sladkovsky, Ales Padelek, Jasper Foster, Jarvis Hunt.