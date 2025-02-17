Peterborough Phantoms deliver payback to Pitbulls
It was a complete reversal of fortunes compared to Phantoms’ last trip to the big city last month when they were thrashed 10-3, one of only seven 60-minute wins the Pitbulls have collected this season.
The big win kept Phantoms in sixth place in the National League, but just two points behind the fifth-placed Sheffield Steeldogs who have played two games more.
Phantoms are back in action at home to Telford Tigers on Wednesday night (7.30pm face-off) before a tough weekend at home to title-chasing Leeds Knights on Saturday (7pm) and in Romford against the Raiders on Sunday (5.15pm), the team just below them in the table.
Table
MK L 44 31 13 67
Leeds 42 31 11 63
Swindon 44 28 16 62
Hull 44 26 18 57
Sheffield 45 25 20 52
Phantoms 43 24 19 50
Romford 42 19 23 42
Telford 44 17 27 38
Solway 44 16 28 35
Bristol 44 11 33 30
Berkshire 44 12 32 28
There was a hat-trick for top scorer Cam Hough in Bristol with Joe Gretton, Luke Ferrara, Austin Mitchell-King, Duncan Speirs, Tom Norton and Louie Kynaston also on target in a one-sided contest
The hosts were kept at bay until midway through the final period by which time Phantoms were 9-0 ahead.
Phantoms defenceman Scott Robson told the Phantoms website: “We played really well. We didn’t have a great result here last time here, so we wanted to put things right and every line clicked in a really good team performance.
"We're building up to the play-offs and we've set some goals for ourselves and we achieved them here."
Phantoms have 10 regular National League season games to go before they can start the defence of a play-off title they won so thrillingly last season.