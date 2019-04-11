Lane lands a super silver with GB women

Local ice hockey player Kim Lane has helped Great Britain Women to silver-medal success.

The Crowland-based star, who is the daughter of Peterborough Phantoms owners David and Jo Lane, was an alternate captain of the national side for their World Championships Division Two, Group A event in Dumfries, Scotland.

And it came to a successful conclusion as she hit one of the goals in a 2-1 success against Korea on Monday which secured second spot.

GB won four of their five games with their sole defeat coming in a 4-2 loss to champions Slovenia.

Lane and co beat Australia 2-1, Mexico 3-2 and Spain 4-1 before coming from behind in their closing game against Korea.

Spain earned the bronze medals.

Phantoms defenceman Bradley Bowering is now on international duty with the Great Britain Under 18 side for their World Championship Division One, Group B series in Hungary which gets underway at the weekend.