Kim going for World Championship gold

Kim Lane is going for gold when representing the Great Britain Women’s squad on the World Championships stage in the coming days.

The GB squad travel to Maribor for the Division 2, Group A event in which they face host nation Slovenia, Australia, Korea, Mexico and Holland.

It is 20 year-old Lane’s fourth world event at senior level and she has high hopes of success.

Lane, daughter of Phantoms owners Jo and Dave, said: “I’m really excited for the World Championships and feel we have a really good chance of the gold medal.

“We’ve just fallen short at the final hurdle in the last couple of tournaments, but hopefully it can be different this time around and we can finally get the gold and promotion we deserve.

“My personal goal is to become a more senior and reliable player. I managed a few points at the last World Championships, but I’m looking for more goals and assists this time while doing any jobs required of me for the team.”

Lane has spent the past year playing in Switzerland, where she helped the SC Reinach Damen team to bronze medals in the play-offs.

It has been a terrific experience – both on and off the ice – as she sampled a tough level of competition on foreign soil.

“Playing in Switzerland has been an amazing experience,” added Lane. “I’ve learned so much and had the chance to play alongside and against some extremely talented players.

“Among them are some who were at the Winter Olympics and others who are either former or future Swiss internationals.

“The standard over there is very high and I feel it has helped me improve every aspect of my game.

“The life experience has also been better than I could ever have imagined. I’ve made lifelong friends and created great memories while being based in a beautiful country.

“The language barrier and being away from home for a long time was tough, but I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity and to those who have supported me all the way.”