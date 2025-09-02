Homegrown forward has returned to the Peterborough Phantoms

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo in action during his first spell with Phantoms.

Forward Morgan Clarke-Pizzo has returned to the Peterborough Phantoms.

Clarke-Pizzo previously iced for the club 14 times in the 2021/22 season - picking up eight goals and six assists for 14 points. He was with the Sheffield Steeldogs last season.

The 25 year-old is a product of the Phantoms junior set up and also iced juniors in Nottingham, Canada and America with the Ontario Hockey Academy, Syracuse Junior Stars and Utica Junior Comets all on his CV.

After playing for Phantoms, Morgan moved to the Milton Keynes Lightning, Nottingham Panthers, Bristol Pitbulls, Guildford Flames and the Steeldogs, where he picked up 10 points in 47 regular season games last term.

Clarke-Pizzo said: “I’m excited to be back to playing for my hometown club where I first learned to skate. It’s going to be great working with a good group of players and coaches. It’s a great organisation with amazing fans.”

Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait added: “I’m looking forward to working with Morgan as I’ve tried to sign him previously. He’s got a bit more experience than he did then and I’ll be looking to use that to our benefit this season.”