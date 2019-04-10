Godden pushing Toney hard for a place in the Peterborough United starting line up

Matt Godden could replace £600k striker Ivan Toney in the Peterborough United starting line-up for the crucial League One game at Blackpool on Saturday (April 13).

Godden impressed manager Darren Ferguson with his goalscoring appearance as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win over Gillingham last weekend.

Ivan Toney in action for Posh against Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Godden had previously only scored in one League One game in 2019. He scored twice in 4-2 win over Wycombe, a game strike partner and rival Ivan Toney missed because of suspension.

Posh have been playing one up front in recent weeks to accommodate flair players Marcus Maddison, Lee Tomlin and Siriki Dembele.

Tomlin played with a slight groin injury against Gillingham and came off midway through the second half, but he is fully fit now.

“Matt was very good when he came on,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted. “He gave us great energy, he won his headers and he scored a quality goal.

“He’s given me a decision to make for Saturday, but Ivan has his strengths as well. At his best he holds the ball up and helps us get up the pitch.”

Godden’s goal against Gillingham took him one ahead of Toney in League One matches. Godden has 13 League One goals.

Toney has only scored two League One goals in 2019 and none since February 16.

League One top goalscorers: 22 James Collins (Luton), 19 John Marquis (Doncaster), Tom Eaves (Gillingham), 18 Ian Henderson (Rochdale), 16 Lyle Taylor (Charlton), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley), 15 Ched Evans (Fleetwood), Josh Maja (Sunderland), 14 Paddy Madden (Fleetwood), Mallik Wilks (Doncaster), Karlan Grant (Charlton), Simon Cox (Southend), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers), 13 Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth), 13 Matt Godden (Posh), 12 Ivan Toney, Billy Kee (Accrington), Andy Cook (Walsall).