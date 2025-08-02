Cor-ey blimey! McEwen is back with Phantoms but Salem faces a long absence

Corey McEwen in action during his previous spell with Phantoms. Photo SBD Photography.

Corey McEwen has returned to the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.

The forward, the son of Phantoms legend Doug McEwen, played junior hockey for the club before signing for the senior side after spells in Swindon and Telford in 2018.

McEwen scored an impressive 49 points in 38 regular season games for Phantoms that season before following it up with 52 points in 40 matches the following season.

McEwen joined National League rivals MK Lightning in time for the 2022-23 season and scored 43 points in 85 regular season games for them.

“I’m back,” was McEwen’s short message to Phantoms’ fans after re-signing with head coach Ashley Tait enthusing: "I’m looking forward to working with Corey as I tried to get him to Basingstoke a few years ago . He skates really well and I’ll be looking to build on that with added responsibility elsewhere."

There was some bad news for Phantoms though as forward Nathan Salem will be absent for the foreseeable future because of some required surgery.

Salem said: “I’m obviously disappointed with the situation as I was looking forward to building on what the team did last season but unfortunately without this surgery I won’t be able to play. I am going to do my best to be back on the ice as soon as I can."

Head coach Tait said: “Nathan was one of the stand out players of last years play offs and the news is obviously not ideal. However, as soon as Nathan confirmed that an operation was needed we’ve factored this in our latest recruitment plans."

Phantoms open their pre-season programme with two home matches against French side Neuilly-sur-Marne on September 6 (7pm) & 7 (5:30pm). September.

They’ll then conclude the pre-season schedule the following weekend with a visit to Romford on Saturday, September 13, before the Raiders make the return visit to Planet Ice the following day.