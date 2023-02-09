Peterborough Panthers co-promoter Carl Johnson.

​The club’s public announcements have stalled since they confirmed the return of Danish ace Niels-Kristian Iversen a fortnight ago, with three places still to be filled in their seven-man side.

Johnson insists all is progressing behind the scenes and they are working towards finalising matters for what should be a new-look line-up with at least four new faces compared to last year.

It’s clear Panthers want to have their full team in place before proceeding with further news, as the nature of the sport can often mean one unexpected change has ramifications elsewhere.

Johnson said: “Because announcements haven’t been made, it doesn’t mean to say that nothing is happening.

“Fans have been panicking and I understand that, but the team is fine, there’s not a problem.

“We’re looking at making a multiple announcement towards the end of next week if we can, and that should keep everyone in the loop as to what’s going on.

“Things are going fine, deals are agreed and race-suits are being made, and hopefully next week everyone will be informed.”

Panthers are six weeks away from their opening Premiership meeting of the season when they travel to Ipswich on March 23, with the Witches ironically the other club yet to declare their full line-up.