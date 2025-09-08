A thrilling start and a fantastic fightback as Peterborough Phantoms swing back into action

Hayden Lavigne saves a penalty. Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms enjoyed a thrilling victory in their opening fixture of the 2025-26 season at Planet Ice on Saturday.

It was ‘only’ a challenge match against French side Neuilly-sur-Marne, but it went all the way to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 60 minutes plus 5 minutes of overtime.

And Phantoms emerged victorious as netminder Hayden Lavigne saved all 3 penalties he faced while Cam Hough, Janne Laakkonen and Luke Ferrara all converted their shots.

The teams met again the following night with the visitors gaining revenge to win 5-4 despite falling 4-1 down early in the second period.

Luke Ferrara wheels away after scoring in the penalty shoot out. Photo Paul Young.

Saturday saw a debut for former MK Lightning star Dillon Lawrence, while Corey McEwen, Ralfs Circenis and Morgan Clarke-Pizzo all featured after spells away from the club.

Phantoms took the lead before the first intermission with their only recorded shot of the period when Cam Hough ripped an effort into the top corner from the left circle.

The French team drew level just before the mid-way point as Raphael Cacheux tapped home after Lavigne had done well to save Roman Nekludov’s initial effort.

There was no further scoring in a tight contest until the shootout.

Phantoms looked set for a weekend win double when goals from Nic Martin, Circenis, Laakkonen, on the powerplay, and Lawrence saw them 4-1 up in 23 minutes on Sunday.

The city side sent on back-up netminder Ryan Bainborough after the visitors had pulled a goal back and he instantly made two smart stops. Bainborough continued to play well, but 3 goals in the final 12 minutes earned Neuilly-sur-Marne the win.

Phantoms tackle National League rivals Romford Raiders in back-to-back challenge matches this weekend. They are away on Saturday (5.15pm face-off) before returning to Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).

The National League/Cup season starts on Sunday, September 21 against Leeds Knights at Planet Ice.