ICC World Cup trophy on display at Bretton Gate during a busy day of sporting action

The ICC World Cup Trophy will be on display at Bretton Gate on Saturday (April 27, 2-6pm).

The trophy has been touring the world with the backing of Nissan. After visiting Bretton Gate the trophy will be transported to Cambridge. The World Cup takes place in England starting on May 30.

Peterborough Town host Rushden in their opening Northants Premier Division match of the season on Saturday (noon start) and many other activies are planned throughout the day.

From 10.45am-12.00pm there will be a community cricket match between the Peterborough and Luton Wicketz Hubs. This match will involve youngsters who regularly attend the Gladstone and Dogsthorpe hubs as part of the Lords Taverners Wicketz Programme which is run by Cricket East and the Lords Taverners.

From 12.00-3.15pm, there will be a local under 9 tournament with the youngsters from host club Peterborough Town along with Orton Park, Nassington and Newborough.

At 1.00pm, there are All Stars taster sessions for youngsters aged 5-8 and at 2.00pm, as well as the World Cup arriving from Oundle, there will be women’s softball taster sessions.

The final activity of the day will be at 4.00pm with another All Stars Cricket taster session, which is also the start time for the England Hockey Championship Tier 1 Semi Final between City of Peterborough and Bowdon.

The bar will be open all day and there will be food available to buy all day from Chef James with a selection of the food from some of the countries that will be playing in this years World Cup.

This once in a lifetime opportunity allows you to see the trophy at first hand knowing that one of 10 ODI 50/50 Captains will be holding it aloft when the World Cup Final is played at Lords on Sunday 14th July 2019.