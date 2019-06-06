Holders Bourne bash their way through to Jaidka Cup semi-finals

Peterborough Town, Kings Keys, Ramsey and Bourne are through to the semi-finals of this year’s Jaidka Cup competition.

After the final group games were played last night (June 5), Peterborough Town, Kings Keys and Ramsey finished as group winners and Bourne went through as the best runners-up, just pipping Wisbech on run rate.

Holders Bourne owed their passage to a big win last night. Inspired by a quickfire half-century from Rob Bentley, they totalled a whopping 190-7 off their 100 balls against Barnack, who came up 47 runs short with 143-7 in reply.

In last night’s other game Ramsey hammered Wisbech by 81 runs. They rattled up 139-5 and Wisbech were all out for 58 in 81 balls.

Taylor West (50) and Kevin Carlson (39) were Ramsey’s top scorers and then Mark Saunders (3-6), Carlson (2-12), Michael Cafferkey (2-13) and Nick Rushton (2-9) did the business with the ball.

The semi-final draw will be made tonight with the games to be played on Wednesday June 12.