Unbeaten City of Peterborough Ladies seal promotion with five games to spare

City of Peterborough Ladies seconds have secured promotion from East Division Two North West with five matches to spare.

Goals from player-of-the-match Isobel Hughes and Annie Howells sealed a 2-0 win at nearest challengers St Ives last Saturday (February 16).

Action from Bretton Gate as Canterbury (white) beat City of Peterborough 1-0. Photo: David Lowndes.

That made it 16 wins from 17 unbeaten games for City who will win the title with one more victory.

City firsts are enduring a frustrating campaign and they were held to a 2-2 Premier Division draw at next-to-bottom West Herts last weekend. Jeorgia Carr and Katy Lee scored the goals for sixth-placed City who travel to St Albans seconds for a rearranged league game this Saturday (February 23).

Georgie Richardson and Claire Bowtell both scored twice as City thirds romped to a 6-1 win over Haverhill in Division Three North West and goalkeeper Karen Wilson kept her 10th clean sheet of the seasion as City fourths beat Louth seconds 2-0. Prolific striker Ed Whybrow scored, while captain Liz Dakin claimed her first goal of the campaign.

City of Peterborough men had no luck in their double-header weekend in the National League East Conference, losing 2-1 at Brighton and 1-0 at home to Canterbury despite playing well in both games.

Brendan Andrews equalised for City at Brighton before the hosts claimed a winning goal 13 minutes from time from a penalty corner.

It was a stormy clash on the South coast, one that saw five players sent to the sin bin. Matt Porter and Ben Read were the City players to receive yellow cards.

City conceded a second minute goal against Canterbury at Bretton Gate, but despite fatigue from their long road trip 24 hours earlier, they rallied and should really have come away from the game with at least a point.

Cameron Heald and Ross Booth were impressive for City who will get off the bottom of the table if they win at Richmond on Sunday (February 24).

City’s old timers delivered a terrific display in their National Over 50s tie against a strong Harleston Magpies side at Bretton Gate, but they bowed out on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Paul Tancred scored for City.

But the club’s mixed team are into the last 32 of the National Mixed Cup after a 4-2 success over Lincoln at Bretton Gate.

This was a fine effort by City as some players were playing their third game of the weekend.

Nathan Rozario, Brendan Andrews, Lucy Dakin and Joe Finding scored for a City team who went all the way to the semi-finals last season.

Spalding Ladies thirds beat Woodhall Spa 8-2 in East Division Four.

Kate Amess (2), Terri Bateman (2), Pippa Bembridge, Sgaron Amess, Sam Foston and Rachle Perkins scored the goals.