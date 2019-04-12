Unbeatable Camp Retro out to make Roger Brummitt Trophy history

The Camp Retro team defend their unbeaten record in the Roger Brummit Mixed Hockey Trophy this weekend (April 13/14).

The all-star team have entered the popular competition three times and won on every occasion. They beat Sons of Pitches 1-0 in last year’s final.

The winning Camp Retro Brummitt team in 2017.

Few will bet against them completing an unprecedented four-timer, although they will have a couple of players involved in City of Peterborough’s National League play-off game against Fareham tomorrow.

Camp Retro’s group opponents are Old Kingstonians, Beavers and Blue Green Zeds. Old Kingstonians are one of three new entrants - the others are Rutland Horseshoes and a second team from Bourne Deeping Hockey Club.

The top two in each group continue to compete for the Brummitt Trophy on Sunday with the bottom two joining a Brummitt Plate competition.

As always, side events will take place including a tug-of-war and a 100-yard dash.

Brummitt regular Richard Goodson who passed away recently will be remembered during the weekend. He has played and umpired in the competition.

The action starts at 9am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday with the semi-finals scheduled for 3.50pm on Sunday and final scheduled for 5pm, straight after the plate final.

Draw: Group A - Camp Retro, Old Kingstonians, Beavers, Blue Green Zeds.

Group B - Ragamuffins, Inches of Post, BDHC Squad Goals, Dennis’ Dragons.

Group C - Sons of Pitches, Ragamuffins B, GPO, Rutland Horeshoes.

Group D - Jurassic Beavers, Barely Athletic, Almighty Ones, Barely Legal.