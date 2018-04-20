TOURNAMENT: City of Peterborough launch ‘the Leaton Cup for Children’

Have your say

City of Peterborough launch ‘the Leaton Cup for Children’ tomorrow (April 21), a mini-hockey festival named after retiring City of Peterborough club chairman Peter Leaton.

It’s an all-day mixed event (from 9.30am) for under 8s, 10s and 12s at Bretton Gate which City hope will become an annual event.

City of Peterborough legend Peter Leaton.

Over 20 teams have entered and they will play in leagues before lunch before taking part in a knockout competition in the afternoon.

Prizes will be presented by special guests and there will even be an award for the best dressed team. Fancy dress will be encouraged.

Refreshments will be available all day and the afternoon will finish with a disco.