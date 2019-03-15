Toughest trip possible for City of Peterborough as they travel to the champions

City of Peterborough make the toughest trip in National League East Conference hockey on Sunday (March 17), but at least they visit runaway leaders Old Georgians in good spirits.

City have won all three competitive matches in March to move themselves off the foot of the table and give themselves a fighting chance of a top seven finish and a place in next season’s National League Division One.

Action from City of Peterborough's National League win over Teddington. Photo: David Lowndes.

City will struggle to get anything this weekend against an unbeaten team who clinched the East Conference title last weekend having won 13 of their 15 league fixtures, who have scored 88 goals (just short of six a match) in those games and who won 7-1 at Bretton Gate on the opening day of the season.

Current Great Britain international Sam Ward scored five goals that day and he is likely to play on Sunday.

City’s final two games are against the other members of the bottom three, Old Loughtonians and Cambridge City.

City seconds experienced a mixed weekend claiming a superb 4-0 win at promoted East Premier B Division side East London at the Olympic Park on Saturday (March 9) before losing 5-3 at local rivals Spalding the following day.

Man-of-the-match Paul Hillsdon and Nathan Foad shared the goals in London. Spalding had been well beaten 6-1 at Waltham Forest on Saturday.

City host another local rival Bourne Deeping at Bretton Gate tomorrow (11.30am).

It’s also a big weekend for Bourne Deeping’s lower teams as the thirds need a point from their game at Cambridge South to avoid relegation from Division Four North West and the fifths requiring a point from a game against Leadenham to seal the Division Six North West title.

City of Peterborough Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Norwich City in their East Premier Division game last weekend. Lucy Dakin scored for City who are seventh with two games to go.

They host second-placed Chelmsford at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm).

City Ladies seconds made it 18 wins form 19 Division Two North West games with a 3-2 win at Cambridge Nomads. Holly Finding (2) and Masie Brownlow scored for City.

Melanie Burrows scored twice for City thirds in a 4-0 win over Wisbech seconds in Division Three North West.