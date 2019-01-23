There’s no stopping City of Peterborough and Bourne Deeping ladies

Have your say

There’s no stopping City of Peterborough Ladies seconds who have won 13 of 14 unbeaten games in Division Two North West.

They crushed bottom club Newmarket 6-0 last weekend (January 19).

City fourths lost for just the second time this season in Division Four North West and lost second place to their conquerors Horncastle as a result. It finished 3-2.

Bourne Deeping seconds are six points clear at the top of this section and showed no mercy to bottom club Woodhall Spa last weekend, winning 16-0.

That’s 26 goals in two games for the unbeaten leaders who visit City fourths on Saturday (January 26).

Kirsty Martin cracked a double hat-trick with Jen Orrell and Rachel Adams bagging hat-tricks. Dawn McShane, Lily Fitch and Genny Britton also scored as did an opposition defender.

City of Peterborough firsts are at home to Harleston seconds in an East Premier Division game on Saturday (1pm).

City of Peterborough men’s seconds secured an impressive 6-1 win over Ipswich & East Suffolk in the East Premier B Division. It was only a third defeat of the season for Ipswich.

Bourne Deeping came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Waltham Forest with Simon Biggs scoring twice. The local side are a point and a place ahead of sixth-placed City seconds

March are up to second in Division Three North West after a 5-3 win at Ely.