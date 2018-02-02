ROUND-UP: Bretton Gate boys want to join their ladies as top COPs, veterans win penalty shootout, city lad plays in national final

It’s the turn of City of Peterborough men to aim for top spot in the East this weekend.

City of Peterborough Ladies moved to the summit of the East Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history last weekend by following a 1-1 draw with previous leaders Ipswich with a 4-3 win at Cambridge University (January 28).

Tierney Augustine (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies.

The men’s first XI are currently second in the East Premier A Division, a point behind St Albans, but they will go top as well if they claim maximum points from another double header weekend. St Albans have just one game and it’s a tough one at third-placed Wapping tomorrow (February 3).

City moved into a strong position with big wins at bottom club Spalding (6-0) and Letchworth (8-0) last weekend. They are now the division’s leading scorers with 73 goals (14 matches) and they boast the best goal difference (+55) which could be vital in such a tight league. They’ve won their last three matches by an aggregate of 24-0.

City host another struggling team Blueharts at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm) before entertaining the unpredictable Cambridge University side on Sunday (1pm).

City have beaten the students twice already this season so confidence will be high.

Cameron Heald played in the National Indoor Championships Final.

City of Peterborough Ladies will hope to maintain top spot with a win at St Albans seconds tomorrow.

City of Peterborough Ladies Over 35s made progress in a national veterans event after an exciting battle against Newark at Bretton Gate.

Sue Thorpe shot City into an early lead, but they missed a lot of chances before Newark equalised forcing a penalty shoot-out.

Thankfully the hosts held their nerve with Sarah Judge, Kirsten Hackett and Claire Bowtell all scoring in a 3-1 shoot-out success to win a tie at Market Harborough on Sunday (February 4).

There was a rare hat-trick for local legal eagle Andrew Cave as City of Peterborough men fourths beat Spalding thirds 5-2 in Division Three North West.

In the same section there was a big win for Bourne Deeping seconds who surprisingly thrashed March 9-3 in a game between two of the top four. Stuart Biggs scored a hat-trick for Deeping who inflicted just a second defeat of the season on their rivals.

Bourne Deeping Ladies first team also went on a goalscoring spree. They crushed Huntingdon 8-0 to stay top of Division Three. Lizzie Oakley claimed four of the goals.

Bourne Deeping seconds are top of Division Four North West after beating Spalding thirds 2-0 with goals from Kirsty Martin and Millie Durrands.

Team Bath Bucanneers, including former City of Peterborough youngster Cameron Heald, lost in the final of the National Indoors Championships 4-3 to East Grinstead after a shock semi-final win on penalties against Wimbledon.

City-based Sam Anderson missed finals day because of injury.