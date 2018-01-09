RESULTS: City stars to contest national finals

Have your say

Peterborough-based stars Sam Anderson and Cameron Heald will take part in the prestigious English hockey indoor finals day at the Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park later this month

The former City of Peterborough players who are at university in the southe west helped underdogs Team Bath Bucaneers to qualification.

Team Bath finished fourth of the four qualifiers, losing only to the three teams who finished above them.

Team Bath will play Wimbledon in the semi-finals on January 28. Wimbledon beat them 6-0 during qualification.

East Grinstead and Surbiton will contest the other semi-final.