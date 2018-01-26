PREVIEW: Double top is the target for City of Peterborough teams

City of Peterborough are aiming to top two East Premier Division tables by the end of the weekend.

Both the men and ladies first teams are playing tomorrow (January 27) and Sunday and both could reach firts place if results go their way.

Jordan Heald (red) in action for City of Peterborough against Ipswich.

City Ladies have the more straightforward task. If they beat current Premier Division leaders Ipswich at Bretton Gate tomorrow, a win at Cambridge University on Sunday would ensure they jump from third to first.

City beat Maidstone 4-0 last weekend thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Robyn Gribble and a goal from Anna Faux to move within two points of the top two. Ipswich and second-placed Wapping only play once this weekend.

City of Peterborough men should pick up six points from their two away games at bottom club Spalding and lowly Letchworth, but they will also requite top two St Albans and Wapping to drop points in their two weekend fixtures.

City were quite brilliant in beating Ipswich 10-0 at Bretton Gate last weekend when Wisbech breathed life into a disappointing Premier B Division campaign with a surprisingly easy 4-1 win over Ipswich & East Suffolk.

Action from City of Peterborough's 10-0 win over Ipswich.

And the club’s second team stayed top of Division Four North West with a 3-1 win at City of Peterborough sixths. County class cricketers Gary Freear and James Williams were among their scorers.

Wisbech thirds maintained their lofty position in Division Five North West by hammering bottom club City of Peterborough sevenths 10-0. Elliott Peck scored a magnificent seven goals.

Bourne Deeping continued their steady progress in the Premier Division with a crucial 5-3 win over bottom club Cambridge University thirds. Simon Miles scored twice.

Bourne Deeping Ladies remained top of Division Three North West with a 2-0 win over Cambridge University thirds. Sophie Brittain and Jo Anderson scored the goals.