PREVIEW: City of Peterborough have title destiny in their own hands

City of Peterborough are relishing their new position as favourites to win the East Premier A Division title.

On a dramatic weekend of action City twice fought back from two goals down to draw 3-3 at main rivals St Albans last Saturday (February 10) before St Albans were also held to a 3-3 draw by Bedford on Sunday.

Action from City of Peterborough's (red) defeat at the hands of Beeston. Photo; David Lowndes.

That leaves the destiny of the title in City’s hands. They have five games left and if they win them all they will win the league and return to the National League.

City have a tough game at Bretton Gate tomorrow (February 17, 1pm) against a Harleston side who have lost just once all season. If they can win that one, they should cruise until their final game at Bedford.

City now have just the league to concentrate on after losing 6-0 at home to Beeston in the last 16 of the English Hockey Cup last Sunday.

Beeston fielded a side with a full international from Germany, Chile and Spain, as well as a dozen under 21 internationals, but City created enough opportunities to have caused concern in the visiting camp.

“We just lacked a bit of experience when it counted,” City skipper Ross Booth admitted. “If we’d taken our early chances and held the ball a bit better it might well have been a closer game.

“Fair play to Beeston as they moved the ball around very well and were clinical in front of goal.

“It was a massive effort in atrocious conditions at St Albans the day before so that probably didn’t help either. I know I was still shattered on Monday morning.

“But it was a great result as it turned out. We can now look forward to the last five games with everything to play for. The team fully deserve this opportunity.”

Bourne Deeping won the local derby at City of Peterborough seconds in the Premier B Division 3-2 thanks to goals from Tom Richardson, Simon Miles andAndy Williams.

Bourne Deeping Ladies stayed stop of East Division Three North West with a 3-0 win at City of Peterborough thirds, but Bourne Deeping’s sec0nd team are off the top of Division Four North West (North) after losing for the first time this season, 4-0 to new leaders Leadenham.

City of Peterborough Ladies first team celebrated a terrific performance last weekend when beating top-three rivals Wapping 1-0 at Bretton Gate through a solitary strike from talented teenager Tierney Augustine 10 minutes from time.

City now have a stranglehold on second place, but they are without a fixture this weekend.