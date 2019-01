Have your say

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Ladies’s Firsts secured a 2-1 home success against City of Peterborough Thirds in the East League - EWL Division 3NW on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Firsts beat City of Peterborough Fifths 8-1.

David Dawson was at Coronation Walk to capture the action...

Horncastle Hockey Club, Ladies first team. Front L-R Georgie White, Britt Esterhuizen, Laura Neame, Emily Tokelove, Alice Cannon. Back L-R Fliss Beall, Lottie Hopwood, Jodie Tingey, Bridie Mason, Izzy Williams, Alex Tokelove, Tamsin Roark, Ruth Cullen.