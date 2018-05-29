NATIONALS: Local ladies mix it at the Masters

Three local ladies mixed it with the best recently and emerged with enhanced reputations.

Wisbech Hockey Club’s Laura Overland, City of Peterborough’s Lyn Sutton and Jo Bland of Long Sutton competed in a National Masters (regions) competition at Cannock HC.

Jo Bland (yellow) in action for East Over 40s.

Overland and Bland were part of an East Over 40s team that finished third of six teams, while Sullivan was a key player in the East Over 45s who also finished third, this time out of five teams.

The tournaments also involved team from the North, South, East, West and the Midlands. The Army also took part in the over 40s event.

Several former internationals took part in the two-day event.