NATIONAL MIXED CUP: City of Peterborough reach finals weekend at the Olympic Hockey Stadium

City of Peterborough have reached finals weekend in the National Mixed Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

City claimed a famous 1-0 win at crack London-based outfit Southgate in a quarter-final yesterday (April 22) to qualify for the the last four.

The semi-finals and final take place at the Olympic Park in Lee Valley on June 2 & 3. The other finalists are Khalsa (Warwickshire), Horsham and Repton.

Nathan Foad scored the only goal of the game after 20 minutes at Southgate from a tight angle after fine play from Joe Finding and Tierney Augustine.

It was a lead City deserved after being thwarted for most of the first-half by an excellent home goalkeeper.

Southgate piled on the pressure in the second-half, but too often ran into the formidable frame of City goalkeeper Michael Green who delivered an inspired performance to take the man-of-the-match honours.

City were always threatening on the break though with Foad and Augustine close to adding second goals late in the game.

It’s been an outstanding season for City as their men’s first team won the East Premier A Division and with it a National League place for the first time since 2013.

And City of Peterborough Ladies first team finished an outstanding third place in their first season as an East Premier Division club.

The City mixed team includes players from the club’s lower teams. Green is the regular men’s fifth team ‘keeper.