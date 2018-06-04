NATIONAL FINALS WEEKEND: Brilliant bronze medal for City of Peterborough

Have your say

City of Peterborough’s mixed team claimed an excellent third-place finish in the National Mixed Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Lee Valley over the weekend (June 2/3).

As expected City found a star-studded Repton side too strong in Saturday’s semi-final and crashed to a 6-1 defeat. Joe Finding scored a consolation goal against a team who went on to beat Khalsa 6-0 in the final.

But City bounced back to seal a bronze medal finish with a 4-2 win over Horsham in the third/fourth place play-off. Tierney Augustine (2), Ellie Bolsover and Ross Ambler scored the City goals.