National Cup quarter-final for City of Peterborough as Bourne Deeping Ladies celebrate as title success

City of Peterborough haven’t given up on a play-off place in the National League East Conference despite being four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Because of a restructuring of the National League in time for next season, a seventh placed finish could lead to an opportunity to stay in the second tier. Anything below that and City will be competing in a new third tier.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies thirds (red) against March in the East League. Photo: David Lowndes.

City have five East Conference League games remaining and they will do well to improve their position tomorrow (March 2) as second-placed Oxted are the visitors to Bretton Gate (1.30pm).

It’s more likely success for City will come in the English HA Cup and they host West Conference side Oxford Hawks in a quarter-final tie on Sunday (March 3, 2.30pm).

There are no Premier Division teams left in the competition after City’s win against Beeston and Oxford’s win over Reading in the previous round.

City manager Graham Finding said: “We will continue to fight for a minimum seventh place finish in the league, and with it a play off chance, and we believe we have a genuine chance of picking up victories starting with Oxted, who who pushed all the way in the away fixture.

“And Oxford recruited well for this season both in terms of players and their coach, highly regarded former Australian international Todd Williams. They are currently sitting high up in the West conference so it should be another entertaining cup tie.”

Paul Hillsdon and Matthew Carson-Doughty both scored twice as City of Peterborough thirds beat Long Sutton 5-2 in East Division Two North last weekend, but City seconds bowed out of a national competition, 2-1 at home to University of Birmingham seconds

City of Peterborough Ladies also have a tough game tomorrow as East Premier Division leaders Bromley & Beckenham are the visitors to Bretton Gate (11.30am) .

City’s season is petering out. They are sixth after a 1-0 defeat at St Albans seconds last weekend.

City Ladies thirds had to work hard for their 4-3 win over bottom club March in Division Three North West.

Hope Elkins, Kirsten Hackett, Maisie Brownlow and Melanie Burrows scored the City goals.

City seconds will win Division Two North West if they beat Spalding at Bretton Gate tomorrow (10am).

Bourne Deeping seconds clinched the Division Four North West (North) title with three matches to spare last weekend by beating Horncastle seconds 4-2.

Rachel Gale and Rachel Adams shared the goals for a team now targetting an unbeaten season.