MATCH REPORTS: Goal-crazy City of Peterborough are clear at the top

Goal-crazy City of Peterborough have taken a stranglehold on the East Premier A Division after another outstanding weekend of super-charged attacking hockey at Bretton Gate.

City followed a 10-0 battering of Blueharts yesterday (February 3) with an 8-1 mauling of Cambridge University today (February 4). That’s 42 goals scored and one conceded in their last five matches, a run of results which has taken them four points clear at the top.

The title is now in City’s hands, although that would change if they lost a big game at St Albans next Saturday (February 10). St Albans dropped from first to third with a shock 5-1 defeat at Wapping yesterday with the winners moving up to second.

Danny Sisson claimed a hat-trick in both weekend games. He netted in the first minute today and had secured the match ball by half-time. A superb run run from Brendan Andrews gave Ben Read the opportunity to make it 2-0 against the students inside six minutes and it was 4-0 at the break thanks to Sisson’s expert finishing.

City sat back a bit more in the second-half, but broke out often enough to score short corner goals through Joe Finding and Adam Wilson, while Ben Newman and Nathan Foad converted from close range.

City also struck inside the first minute yesterday from a short corner. Finding (2), Wilson (2), Read, Andrews and Foad added goals to Sisson’s hat-trick.