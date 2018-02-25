MATCH REPORT: Title hopes almost over as City of Peterborough Ladies lose a five-goal thriller

City of Peterborough Ladies terrific fight for the East Premier Division title is almost over after defeat in a five-goal thriller at West Herts yesterday (February 24).

City’s 3-2 defeat and a 1-0 win for Ipswich over third-placed Wapping means the title is likely to head to Suffolk. Ipswich need two points from three games to make sure.

City started well at West Herts and put immediate pressure on the home team. However, it was the home side who scored first with a deflected short corner.

City replied immediately, hitting West Herts on the break. Katy Lee made a run down the wing, slipping the ball to Anna Faux who delivered the ball to Jeorgia Carr who flicked the ball past the keeper.

City were put back under pressure and West Herts when in front again. City seemed to react better after going behind and the ball was stolen in midfield by Robyn Gribble who made a run into the D and slipped the ball to Tierney Augustine who touched the ball into the back of the net to bring the score back to an even 2-2.

City were keen to not go behind again and player of the match Holly Riches was required to make some crucial saves.

However, City were unable to keep the score level at half time and a break away run by West Herts and a well struck hit saw the home side take the break 3-2 up.

City were certain they would have the better second half and so it proved but they couldn’t find an equaliser, never mind a winner.

Carr had a goal controversially disallowed due to the penalty corner being struck outside the D which was not the case sccording to the visiting camp.

Next Saturday (March 3), City will expect to rectify this disappointing result as they play bottom club Old Loughtonians at Bretton Gate and they are already relegated.