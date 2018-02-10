MATCH REPORT: Tierney on target as City of Peterborough edge out close rivals

City of Peterborough Ladies consolidated second place in the East Premier Division table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over close rivals Wapping at Bretton Gate today (February 10).

Teenager Tierney Augustine struck the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time. Leaders Ipswich also won 1-0 against St Albans seconds leaving City two points behind having played a game more. Wapping are three points behind in third.

Anna Faux (red, centre) was player-of-the-match for City of Peterborough Ladies against Wapping.

City went into the game wanting to rectify the result from the week before when they lost top spot after losing at St Albans.

Both teams started well with City required to defend some early corners. City then got into their stride and the game started to go from end-to-end with both teams showing speed up front and strength in defence. Goalkeeper Holly Riches was solid as usual and kept City on terms with a couple of fine saves as the first-half ended goalless.

City came out for the second half the stronger of the two teams and hit the Wapping defence hard. They continued to build their pressure, with game-changing moments from player of the match, Anna Faux.

City always looked likely to score on the break, but Wapping defended well and both teams struggled to break the deadlock. Credit must be given to City’s defensive team who defended numerous short corners and made crucial tackles in crucial areas.

City continued to press Wapping and push for the winning goal. The determination in midfield, from Lucy Dakin, Holly Naismith and Ellie Bolsover eventually won City the ball. Faux drove forward and played the ball wide to Robyn Gribble, who sent a pass into the ‘D’ for Augustine to expertly slot past the Wapping ‘keeper.

City stayed focused and determined to see the game out and seal a crucial three points.