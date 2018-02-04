MATCH REPORT: The team of the year are knocked off the top

City of Peterborough Ladies suffered late heartbreak to lose top spot in the East Premier Division yesterday (February 3).

It was a mixed couple of days for a team who picked up the Team of the Year prize at the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards on Friday (February 2), but lost 2-1 at St Albans seconds upon returning to action. Their stay at the top had lasted one week.

City were aware of St Albans’ strength at home, but they started the stronger and stuck early when a penelty corner shot from Jeorgia Carr was deflected home by Ellie Bolsover.

City kept the pressure on St Albans who looked dangerous themselves on the break and the home side did find an equaliser just before half time.

City started the second half with more intensity and were unlucky not to convert some well worked chances, but equally the visiting defence had to make some crucial tackles

And just as both teams appeared to be settling for a point, St Albans applied some late pressure and scored the winning goal two minutes from time.

City drop to second, a point behind Ipswich who also have a game in hand. City are level on points with third placed Wapping who they meet at Bretton Gate next Saturday (February 10)>