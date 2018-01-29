MATCH REPORT: More history for City of Peterborough Ladies after a power-packed first half display

City of Peterborough Ladies survived a strong second-half fightback at Cambridge University yesterday (January 28) to storm to the top of the East Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history.

City led 4-1 at half-time, but the hosts had reduced the deficit to one with 15 minutes to go. City held on despite losing key defender Emma Faux to what could be a season-ending injury.

City started the first half strong and gained early control of the game through a drag flick goal from Jeorgia Carr.

City continued to show great intensity and drive going forward through expert runs from Lucy Dakin and Anna Faux in the middle of the pitch. Player-of-the-match Ellie Bolsover also displayed great skill and composure when she drove down the left side of the pitch, down the baseline and crossed the ball for Robyn Gribble to deflect passed the keeper.

City capitalised on their chances from another short corner with Carr slotting a pass for Tierney Augustine to deflect into the goal.

Despite, City’s attacking efforts, the students pulled a goal back from a well-worked penalty corner. City replied to that with a counter-attack and great team play from defence through midfield and up to the forward line saw Augustine calmly slot her second goal past the University keeper to make the scoreline 4-1 at half-time.

The University started the stronger team in the second=half and put a lot of early pressure on City. They scored from open play and from another short corner, but City held on to move one point clear at the top although second-placed Ipswich have a game in hand.