MATCH REPORT: Free-scoring City of Peterborough close in on top spot after two big weekend wins

City of Peterborough have hit a rich vein of free-scoring form as they close in on top spot in the East Premier A Division.

City were in action twice over the weekend, slamming bottom club Spalding 6-0 away from homr on Saturday (January 27) before delivering an outstanding display at Letchworth yesterday when recording an 8-0 success.

Danny Sisson (red) scored a cracking goal at Spalding.

City have now scored 24 goals in their last three matches and conceded none, They are now the leading scorers in the division with 73 goals from just 14 games and boast the best goal difference of plus 55, which could be crucial in such a tight division.

City are currently second behind St Albans, but will go to the top if they win their home games next weekend against Blueharts (February 3) and Cambridge University (Feb 4). St Albans, who have played one game fewer than City, only play once next weekend and it’s a tough one at third-placed Wapping.

City opened the scoring in the fifth minute at Spalding through a Joe Finding penalty stroke and were 3-0 up at the break after Adam Wilson set up a goal for Nathan Foad and Finding converted a short corner.

Spalding battled hard throughout, but failed to win a short corner all game or register a shot on target. City took a while to score in the second-half, but once man-of-the-match Brendan Andrews created a tap-in for Ben Read the floodgates re-opened. Foad added his second goal and Danny Sisson coompleted the scoring with a vicious strike from a tight angle.

And City completed an excellent weekend at Letchworth where some scintillating hockey delivered a 6-0 interval lead. A fine variety of open play and set piece goals were created with Andrews (2), Ross Ambler (2), Wilson and Finding on target.

City lost there way somewhat after the break and competed with eight players v 11 for a short time after Joe Chedd, Ben Newman and Read were all sin-binned, but they held out before Wilson and man-of-the-match Read added further goals, the latter with a lovely dribble followed by a superb reverse stick strike.