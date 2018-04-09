MATCH REPORT: Faux’s late strike sends City through

There was a superb win for City Of Peterborough Hockey Club in the national mixed cup competition yesterday (April 8).

They entertained last year’s winners Harleston in a last 16 tie and pulled off a shock 2-1 win to advance to the quarter-finals where they will face either Southgate or Staines away.

Harleston started the game strongly and soon took the lead, somewhat fortuitously when a deflected pass somehow found its way past unlucky keeper Michael Green.

City weren’t downhearted though and worked their way into the game and were unlucky not to equalise when the visiting keeper pulled off a winder save to deny Tierney Augustine.

The home side soon equalised, however. From their first short corner of the game Joe Finding stepped up and dispatched an unstoppable drag flick into the bottom corner to make it 1-1 and that was the score at half-time.

Peterborough felt they could get the win and went into the second half in a positive frame of mind.

Again it was an even game with both defences playing exceptionally well.

With not long left Jordan Heald broke through the Harleston defence and played a reverse stick pass across goal where a diving Nathan Rozario was unlucky not to apply the finishing touch at the far post.

After a short injury break and with only seconds to go Joe Finding took control in the twenty-five and embarked on a trademark mazy dribble before slotting a pass to the far post where player-of-the-match Anna Faux calmly tucked the ball home with literally the last touch of the game.