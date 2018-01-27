MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough Ladies hold leaders to give themselves a Sunday shot at top spot

City of Peterborough Ladies fought out a tough 1-1 draw with East Premier Division leaders Ipswich at Bretton Gate today (January 27).

City led briefly in the second-half, but were pegged back by a short corner strike. The draw left them two points behind Ipswich in second place, but they will go top tomorrow (January 28) if they win a rearranged game at Cambridge University. Wapping started today in second, but were crushed 5-1 at Cambridge City.

Robyn Gribble (red) scored for City of Peterborough Ladies against Ipswich.

City enjoyed a terrific battle end-to-end battle today with in-form goalkeeper Holly Riches making some fine first-half stops before City struck the bar from a penalty stroke.

City, inspired by player-of-the-match Lucy Dakin, started the second half well and were rewarded when teenager Jeorgia Carr strode down the wing before crossing for skipper Robyn Gribble to score.

City continued to press, but an Ipswich breakway led to a short corner which was converted. This led to a spell of Ipswich pressure which included a disallowed goal and some excellent defensive work from Verity Allen, Emma Faux and Kate Dixon.

City also had a spell on top towards the end, but a draw was a fair result.

City of Peterborough men won 6-0 at Spalding to maintain third spot in the East Premier A Division today. Joe Finding (2), Nathan Foad (2), Danny Sisson and Ben Read scored the goals which kept City within a point of top spot ahead of a game at Letchworth tomorrow.