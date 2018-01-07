MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough Ladies emerge victorious from a tough battle

High-flying City of Peterborough Ladies expected a tough battle against Cambridge City seconds at Bretton Gate yesterday (January 6) and that’s exactly what they got.

But a goal just before the break from Tierney Augustine and a second-half strike from skipper Robyn Gribble ensured a hard-fought 2-0 win which keeps City in third place in the East Premier Division, an impressive five points clear of fourth.

Player-of-the-match Kate Dixon (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies during a 2-0 win over Cambridge City 2nds. Photo: David Lowndes.

Cambridge started strongly and City had to fend off multiple attacks. Strong defending, particularly from player-of-the-match Kate Dixon, ensured the visitors couldn’t capitalise on their early pressure.

City eventually grew into the match and took the lead after Anna Faux’s strong run down the middle of the pitch was followed by a fine cross from Jeorgia Carr which enabled Augustine to score.

City continued in determined fashion in the second half and dominated possession even though they also had to keep a keen eye on Cambridge breaks.

But City were sharper in front of goal and made it 2-0 when Augustine stormed down the right wing and crossed for Gribble who turned past the goalkeeper before slotting into the goal with a reverse-stick shot.

Verity Allen (red) defends as City of Peterborough Ladies beat Cambridge City seconds 2-0 at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

City came under pressure towards the end, but goalkeeper Holly Ricjes preserved her clean sheet with a fine late save.

City travel to mid-table Norwich Dragons next Saturday (January 13).

City of Peterborough men lost for the first time in the East Premier A Division this season at Wapping yesterday. It finished 2-1 to the home side who moved above City into second place as a result.

Report to follow.