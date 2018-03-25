MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough Ladies draw the big game despite a dominant display

City of Peterborough Ladies will probably have to settle for third place in the East Premier Division after drawing at home to rivals Canterbury seconds yesterday (March 24).

The sides remain locked together on 40 points behind champions Ipswich, but Canterbury have two games remaining while City have one match left at home to bottom club Old Loughtonians.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) against Canterbury at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Third place would still be a fine achievement for a team playing at Premier Division level for the first time in the club’s history, although they will be disappointed not to have won a game they dominated at Bretton Gate yesterday.

But City missed chances in the first-half and fell behind to a counter attack. City also hit the post twice before the break.

City were again the better team in the second half and Canterbury hardly got the ball into the home ‘D’. City continued to run Canterbury ragged, with player-of-the-match Ellie Bolsover making excellent forward runs, but the visiting ‘keeper made some fine stops.

City were finally rewarded for their efforts after Robyn Gribble stole the ball up front and won a penalty flick, which expertly converted by Jeorgia Carr to make the score 1-1.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) 1-1 draw with Canterbury at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

City continued to be the team on top and looked for the winning goal, but were unable to break the deadlock.