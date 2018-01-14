MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough Ladies defeat Dragons in a fight to the death

City of Peterborough Ladies left it late before securing a vital victory at Norwich Dragons in the East Premier Division yesterday (January 13).

The struggling hosts led at the break before City raised their game to claim three points through two goals from talented teenager Jeorgia Carr.

The win was crucial as top two two Ipswich and Wapping failed to win. City are now within five points of top spot with a game in hand and they visit bottom club Maidstone next Saturday (January 20).

City knew Dragons were not to be underestimated despite being in the lower part of the table.

Dragons started the first half well, catching City on an early counter-attack and claiming an early goal.

City struggled to get into their stride and so many crucial saves were made by their goalkeeper Holly Riches she claimed the player-of-the-match award.

City knew they had to be better in the second half and they replied by scoring an early goal created by skipper Robyn Gribble who delivered a cross into the ‘D’ which Carr slotted home.

City continued to put the pressure on Norwich with great team play across the pitch. Pressure continued to build and with minutes to go, Tierney Augustine delivered the ball for Carr to flick past the keeper to give City a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

City of Peterborough men are down to fourth in the Premier B Division after Bedford’s 4-0 win over Blueharts yesterday.

City were without a fixture, but they are just four points off top spot.