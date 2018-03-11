MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough in a fight for second place after throwing away a two-goal lead

City of Peterborough Ladies threw away a two-goal lead at Sevenoaks yesterday (March 10) to damage their chances of a second-place finish in the East Premier Division.

Goals from Jeorgia Carr and Verity Allen saw City two goals ahead in the first-half before the home side hit back. Ipswich have won the title, but City and Canterbury seconds will clash at Bretton Gate next Saturday (March 17) with the winners likely to claim the runners-up spot. City also host bottom club Old Loughtonians on Sunday.

City started the stronger team and ran Sevenoaks ragged in the first half. Numerous chances were created, but City finally went ahead by a penalty corner drag flick from Carr.

City continued to dominate and aimed to catch out Sevenoaks on the counter-attack, with quick bursts forward from the midfield. This was rewarded when City won another well-worked short corner, which fell to centre-back Verity Allen, who scored her first goal of the season and her first goal for the club.

City continued to control the game, but a positional change before half time saw Sevenoaks put on the pressure and convert a penalty corner just before half time.

City were confident going into the second half, but Sevenoaks came out the more determined of the two teams and quickly got back on equal terms with a goal from open play.

City knew they had the fitness and the ability to get the winning goal, but despite the fighting spirit of the team, they were unable to break the deadlock.

City put in a good defensive performance to keep the threating Sevenoaks attack from finding a winning goal.

In the end it was a fair result for two well matched teams. Anna Faux and Katy Lee were named ‘joint player of the match’ for some great attacking play.