MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough fight back from the dead twice in their big top-of-the-table clash

City of Peterborough twice came back from the dead to earn a potentially valuable point in their top-of-the-table East Premier A Division clash at St Albans today (February 10).

The home side, who hadn’t dropped a point on their own pitch all season, led 2-0 and 3-1, but City hit back to force a 3-3 draw. City have a two point lead at the top over Wapping, but St Albans are four points behind with two games in hand on both, the first of which is a tough one at fourth-placed Bedford tomorrow (February 11) when City host crack National League side Beeston in a last 16 tie in the English Hockey Cup (2pm, Bretton Gate).

Ross Ambler (red) scored for City of Peterborough at St Albans.

City started this game brightly but failed to convert pressure into goals and it was St Albans who gradually established a foothold in the game, leading from a controversially awarded short corner, and soon after doubling their lead.

This was a very high tempo and at times frenetic game played between two good quality sides in cold, wet miserable conditions from start to finish.

City came back into the game just before half-time when a period of pressure led to a well executed deflection from Ross Ambler.

After the break City felt knocked back, not being awarded a short corner after an advantage that was of no benefit, only to see their hosts break down the other end, win a short corner in identical circumstances which they converted for 3-1.

This however inspired City, who became more dominant as the half wore on, pulling a goal back from a Joe Finding short corner, and then getting back on terms with 10 minutes to go when Finding scored again from open play.

St Albans were reduced to 10 men for the final five minutes, a period that saw City go close to claim a winning goal.