MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough celebrate a return to the National League in spectacular style

City of Peterborough returned to the National League in spectacular style today (April 14).

City travelled to Chelmsford needing a win to secure the East Premier A Division title and with it a return to the National League for the first time since 2013.

City expected to win, but few anticipated an 8-2 success against a team who included former Great Britain star Glen Kirkham.

As a result City pipped a powerful St Albans side to top spot by a point having won 18 and lost just one of their 22 matches, scoring 118 goals and finishing with a goal difference of +90.

Any nerves today were despatched after five minutes when Joe Finding netted from City’s first short corner. By half-time they were 5-1 up with the champagne on ice ready for a huge celebration. Ben Read, twice, Danny Sisson and Brendan Andrews, with a terrific finish, all scored from open play before the home side pulled a goal back from a short corner.

City kept pressing in the second-half and were rewarded with a sixth goal in the opening moments from Sisson and the same player completed his hat-trick minutes later.

Chelmsford converted another short corner for 7-2, but Min Patel completed the scoring with City’s eighth.

Late on City were able to find pitch time for substitute goalkeeper Jon Short and last year’s player of the season Sam Blunt who had missed all this season due to injury.

The celebrations then began in full, following an impressive result to cap a fine season.