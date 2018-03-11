MATCH REPORT: A standard six-goal display edges City of Peterborough closer to the title

A standard City of Peterborough display yesterday (March 10) has moved them to within two wins of the East Premier A Division title and the coveted National League place that comes with a first-place finish.

City brushed Letchworth aside 6-1 at Bretton Gate with six different players on the scoresheet and now attentio turns to two away games with vastly differing degrees of difficulty next weekend. Wins at a dangerous Bedford side (March 17) and at lowly Chelmsford the following day will ensure the top-flight trophy will be on display at Bretton Gate.

Ben Newman on the ball for City of Peterborough against Letchworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bedford pretty much ended the title hopes of Wapping yesterday with a 5-4 success to emphasise how hard it will be for City to get over the line. main challengers St Albans, 8-0 winners yesterday, have a tricky home game with Harleston next Saturday followed by easier matches against Ipswich (March 18) and Spalding (March 24).

An early short corner was converted by City skipper Ross Booth yesterday, although Letchworth almost got back on terms with a corner of their own striking the post.

Further goals from Ross Ambler and Alex Armstrong meant Peterborough turned around 3-0 up, and the lead was stretched to four early in the second half through Joe Finding. Letchworth did offer an attacking threat and pulled one back to 4-1, before a further short corner from Adam Wilson and an open play goal from Ben Read provided the 6-1 final score line.