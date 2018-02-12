MATCH REPORT: A 6-0 defeat, but City of Peterborough were all smiles at the end

There was no cup giantkilling glory for City of Peterborough yesterday (February 11), but they still left Bretton Gate in a decent mood.

City’s 6-0 defeat in a last-16 tie against a top National League side was no real surprise, but a result from a match played 60 miles away was of far more interest to the home side.

James Fisher (red) clears his lines for City of Peterborough against Beeston. . Photo: David Lowndes.

And when news filtered through that title contenders St Albans had dropped more East Premier A Division points in a 3-3 draw at Bedford there was considerable excitement in the City ranks.

The title race is now in City’s hands with five games to go following their own come-from-behind 3-3 draw at St Albans on Saturday. Win them all and they will be champions and a return to National League hockey will be theirs.

The title race will have City’s entire focus now as a Beeston side containing full internationals from Germany, Chile and Spain and a dozen under 21 caps proved too strong.

A six-goal winning margin was extremely flattering though as City created numerous scoring chances of their own.

City of Peterborough's Ben Read (red) battles for possession against Beeston, . Photo: David Lowndes.

An errant pass when two forwards had just the Beeston goalkeeper to beat stopped City scoring first and another golden opportunity was wasted from close range at 1-0 down.

Beeston were predictably far more ruthless. They scored a quality opening goal on 10 minutes while City defender Ben Newman was in the sin bin and converted a penalty flick on 15 minutes.

It was 3-0 at the break and Beeston put gloss on the scoreline with two goals in the final 10 minutes after City had enjoyed a greater share of the second-half possession.

There were scrambles and battles in the Beeston ‘D’ but City lacked the composure to score. George Warrener missed the best opportunity after dodging past the visiting goalkeeper quite stylishly.

But if City were going to draw a rare blank it was best to for it to happen yesterday. The goals are far more urgently required when a Harleston side who have lost just once all season visit Bretton Gate for a Premier Division match on Saturday (February 17).