Have your say

Laura Overland of Wisbech Town and Jo Bland of Long Sutton have been selected for the Over 40s East squad.

The pair came through a tough selection process and will compete at the Womens Masters Regional Finals at Cannock on May 19 & 20.

Jo Bland.

Overland and Bland played together for the Wisbech Vets team who competed in a National Final at the Olympic Park in Lea Valley last year.