LATEST NEWS: Long wait for glory for City of Peterborough, Bourne Deeping Ladies clinch the title in style with a 17-goal salvo!

City of Peterborough will have to wait until April 14 to confirm their return to the National League.

City need to win their final game at lowly Chelmsford to clinch the East Premier A Division title and a National League place for the first time in five years.

City were supposed to travel to Chelmsford last Sunday (March 18), but were beaten back by the weather.

There’s a slim chance City could clinch the title this Sunday (March 25) without playing, but that would require sole challengers St Albans to lose at home to relegation-threatened Spalding. Spalding have three games in which to make up three points on fellow strugglers Ipswich, but they also have a tough game on Saturday, at home to Harleston.

Leaders Bourne Deeping seconds lost a huge game in Division Three North West last weekend. They went down 4-2 to second-placed Kettering who are now just a point behind with a game in hand.

In the same section City of Peterborough 5ths beat Spalding thirds 4-0 in a key relegation battle.

City of Peterborough fourths helped their clubmates by beating struggling Spalding seconds 3-0.

Wisbech thirds maintained their promotion push in Division Five North West with a 4-2 win over leaders Kettering seconds. Elliott Peck grabbed a hat-trick.

City of Peterborough Ladies firsts saw both their scheduled games last weekend postponed. They try again against Canterbury seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11.30am) in a match that could well determine who finishes second.

City of Peterborough seconds moved up to second in Division Two North West after a 1-1 draw at Alford, while Bourne Deeping thirds made sure of the Division Three North West title in style with a 17-1 win over March! Sophie Brittain scored eight with Izzie Oakley claiming a hat-trick.

City of Peterborough thirds beat Cambridge City fourths, the team, who started the day in second place, 2-1 thanks to late short corner goals from Lisa Cave and Kirsten Hackett. City goalkeeper Charlie Exton played superbly.