LATEST NEWS: Drake is off to his third World Cup

City of Peterborough veteran Adam Drake is off to his third World Cup later this year.

Drake has been selected to represent England in the Over 45 Masters World Cup in Barcelona between July 26 and August 5 after successfully emerging from a tough three-stage trial in Reading and Cheltenham.

Drake is already a World Cup winner with England Over 40s in 2012, He also collected a bronze medal at Over 40s level in 2014.

Drake has also taken part in three European Championships with England, helping them to gold in 2013 and silver in the over 40s event in 2015 and silver again at over 45s level in 2017.

England’s 18-man World Cup squad will warm up by taking part in the annual Home Nations Championship in Ireland from June 22-24.