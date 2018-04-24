JUNIORS: Honours are even at the Peter Leaton Cup, City of Peterborough youngsters impress for Cambs

Honours were shared around at the inaugural Peter Leaton Cup - a mini hockey event named after the retiring Peterborough Town Sports Club chairman - at Bretton Gate last Saturday (April 21).

Bourne Deeping Dragons won the under 12 competition beating Cambridge City 4-1 in the final, Spalding A took first place in the under 10s tournament with a 7-2 final win over Bourne Deeping and the under 8s trophy was shared by hosts City of Peterborough and Cambridge City whose sides fought out a 0-0 draw in the final.

Youngsters competing in the Peter Leaton mini hockey tournament. Photo: David Lowndes.

March Town were the other club to be represented in the all-day tournement.

City of Peterborough had four players in the Cambridgeshire Under 14 team who finished runners-up in the East Regional Finals in Norwich.

Andrew Inskip, Jake Leeds, Ben Goold and Tom Dancy were the City players involved in matches against Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire. Hosts Norfolk won the event.