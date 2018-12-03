Impressive East League win for City of Peterborough Ladies, easy cup win for the club’s men

City of Peterborough Ladies kept in the hunt for a high finish in the East Premier Division with a terific home win over Canterbury seconds on Saturday (December 1).

City had lost their three previous league matches, but in a competitive division they are just four points off top spot in fifth place.

Robyn Gribble (red) scored the winning goal for City of Peterborough against Canterbury.

City earned their three points through a superb team performance where their determination and teamwork shone.

City controlled the game early on and were determined to get an early goal, however, Canterbury started equally well and the game was end to end. Both teams had some penalty corner chances, but were unable to convert and the score remained goalless at half time.

City had the majority of the possession at the start of the second half, and capitalised when excellent link up play by Lucy Dakin and Anna Faux saw the ball delivered to Felicity McCarthy who charged into the ‘D’ to score a screamer of a reverse stick shot into the goal.

Canterbury replied with an equaliser 15 minutes from time, but City kept pressing thanks to fine attacking play from by Loz Finding, Leah Goodley and Jodie Abraham.

And City were rewarded when Anna Maitland made an run down the right side of the pitch and slotted the ball to player of the match, Robyn Gribble on the top of the D. Gribble turned and struck the ball hard to beat the keeper at the far post.

A strong defensive effort from goalkeeper Holly Riches and defenders Pam Jacobs, Verity Allen and Kate Dixon held Canterbury at bay.

CITY of Peterborough men eased to a 6-0 win over Norwich City in the English Hockey Cup at Bretton Gate yesterday (December 2). Adam Wilson (2), Ben Read, Nathan Rozario, Jordan Heald and Sam Blunt scored the goals.